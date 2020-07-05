Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run On Twitter

Kanye West apparently wants to go West Wing, and on Saturday announced in a tweet that he’s running for president — maybe this year. That left fans wondering if newly minted billionaire Kim Kardashian could be the next First Lady.

“I am running for president of the United States,” the rapper tweeted, followed by the hashtag “2020Vision.”

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West noted.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

The New Yorker quickly tweeted a 2015 cover featuring West ... as a presidential candidate. But he was holding up a newspaper front page reading: “Trump Defeats Kanye.”

“2020 Vision,” a 2015 cover by Barry Blitt. https://t.co/GyHypLLNZr pic.twitter.com/E4ervERwLG — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 5, 2020

That cover was born after West said on MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2015 that he would launch a 2020 presidential run.

SpaceX founder and West pal Elon Musk jumped on the band wagon, tweeting his “full support.”

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Some West followers suspected some kind of publicity trick ... including that his next album might be called “2020Vision.” He just released his first single of 2020 – “Wash Us In The Blood.”

Though West has floated the idea of running a few times in the past, he is also a big supporter of the man who would be his rival, Donald Trump.

West triggered big-time controversy when he visited the Oval Office in 2018, sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat, and posed with Trump, saying: “I love this guy right here.” Kardashian has also visited the Oval Office, seeking Trump’s help in getting parole for imprisoned convicts.

She also tweeted her husband’s statement Saturday.