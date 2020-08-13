BJP Leader Attacks Kanimozhi For Saying She Doesn't Know Hindi

DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted on Saturday to say a CISF person at an airport had asked her if she was Indian when she said she doesn’t speak Hindi. Responding to her tweet, a BJP MP slammed her saying she was lying about not knowing Hindi.

Kanimozhi was quoted by PTI as saying on Wednesday, in reaction to the BJP leader’s allegations, “The issue is not about knowing Hindi or not. It is shameful (to say) I can be Indian only if I know Hindi.”

She also said, “The truth is I don’t know Hindi. I never studied it in my school, where only Tamil and English were taught. Even after I started going to Delhi, I have not learnt that language.”

The issue of politicians claiming Hindi was our “national language”, which it is not, has made headlines over and over again with people from non-Hindi speaking states pushing back.

Tamil Nadu, the Kanimozhi’s home state, has led several movements to push back on imposition of Hindi as a national language.

