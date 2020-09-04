Kangana Ranaut Equates Mumbai with PoK, Faces Heat On Twitter

Prodip Guha via Getty Images Kangana Ranaut in a file photo

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is at the centre of a controversy for equating Mumbai with ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ in a tweet on Thursday.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Her PoK reference evoked a strong reaction from Marathi film personalities and also from some Bollywood actors such as Taapsee Pannu and Urmila Matondkar. As people from Maharashtra and Maha Vikas Aghadi supporters joined the critics, Ranaut’s name began trending on Twitter, along with hashtags such as #AmchiMumbai and #ILoveMumbai.

Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough#आमचीमुंबई#mumbaimerijaan#जयमहाराष्ट्र ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 3, 2020

मुंबई हिंदुस्तान है। — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2020

On Friday, some senior ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, including Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, criticised the tweets, alleging that she was doing the BJP’s bidding. “The common public of Maharashtra will never forgive those who are insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra using someone like Kangana. The people of Maharashtra know who has hatched this plot to defame Mumbai police and Maharashtra with an eye on the Bihar election. Those who were hatching conspiracies against the MVA government, are now doing the same against Marathi Manus and Maharashtra,” Maharashtra revenue minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat tweeted on Friday. Deshmukh also condemned Ranaut’s statement and said that she has no right to live in Mumbai if she doesnt feel safe here.

I strongly condemn allegations levelled by an actress on Maharashtra & Mumbai police force. Our Police forces are brave & capable in executing their duties & maintaining law & order across the state. Whoever doesn't feel safe here has no right to live here. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) September 4, 2020

But the actor clearly appeared to be in a mood for a confrontation. In a series of tweets on Friday, she said that many people are threatening her not to come back to Mumbai. “I have decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9 September and I will post the time when I land at Mumbai airport,” she tweeted, daring anyone to stop her.

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le 🙂 https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

In a tweet in response to Anil Deshmukh’s statement, Ranaut tweeted that the minister was “taking his own calls” on her democratic rights.

He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day 🙂 https://t.co/oUZ5M7VKAf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020