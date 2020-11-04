Kangana Says 'Wolves' After Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Her

Ranaut took to Twitter, reacting to the news saying, “Ek this sherni... aur ek bhediyon ka jhoond (There was a lioness and then there was a pack of wolves).

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday filed defamation complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in a Mumbai court alleging she had made baseless comments against him in television interviews.

PTI reported that Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

The complaint, according to PTI, said that Ranaut had dragged Akhtar’s name in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, saying he was part of an existing “Bollywood coterie”.

The complaint alleged that Ranaut had claimed Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.

The comments made by Ranaut, the complaint said, had been viewed by lakhs and tarnished Akhtar’s reputation.