VIMHANS Claps Back At Kangana's Tweet On Depression And Drug Abuse

The conversation about mental health in the aftermath of the Sushant Singh Rajput case has gone to bizarre places, with actor Kangana Ranaut being on the forefront of claims that it was not suicide.

Ranaut, who gave several interviews on the issue, right after Rajput’s death in a recent tweet also claimed that depression was a consequence of drug abuse.

She said in her tweet, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?”

Ranaut, in her tweet, was alluding to the allegations about actor Deepika Padukone who has now been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case.

However, the twitter handle of Vimhans (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neuro & Allied Sciences), one of the largest institutes in the country for mental healthcare, responded with a simple clap back “Do NOT.”