Kamala Harris Tells Her Great-Niece, 'You Could Be President,' And Warms Hearts

Sen. Kamala Harris is inspiring girls and women everywhere in her bid for vice president ― including her great-niece, who has even bigger ambitions.

In a short exchange posted on social media by Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, the senator told Meena’s 4-year-old daughter, Amara Ajagu, “You could be president.”

She told her excited great-niece that she just needed to wait until she’s 35.

“This conversation went on for like an hour,” Meena posted. On Twitter, she added, “For context, my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut.”