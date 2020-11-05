Kamala Harris's Ancestral Village In Tamil Nadu Shows Support With Kolam And Posters

The results of the US Presidential elections still remain unsettled as counting in several key states — including Georgia and Pennsylvania — continues. After winning Michigan and Wisconsin, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris appear confident of a victory.

In a news conference, Biden, appearing with Harris, said he he now expected to win the presidency but stopped short of declaring an outright victory.

Meanwhile, residents of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born, drew kolam in front of their homes on Thursday to show support for the vice-presidential candidate.