Kamal Nath Resigns As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Ahead Of Floor Test

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to the governor, just moments ahead of a floor test mandated by the Supreme Court.

In a press conference where he announced his decision to resign, he said that while the BJP got 15 years to serve the people of the state, he only got 15 months. He said that his government delivered on 400 of the promises mentioned in its manifesto in these 15 months.

He also said that his MLAs were being held “hostage” in Bengaluru and the truth will soon come out.