'Poha Is The New Beef': Why BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Is Being Trolled

And then they came for poha. Yes friends, poha. The well-known breakfast dish/evening snack popularly made and consumed in multiple Indian states. Why? Because BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya decided it was “strange” that the construction workers working on his house ate it frequently.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says some of the labourers carrying out construction work at his house recently were likely to be Bangladeshis as they had "strange" eating habits and were consuming only 'poha' (flattened rice) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2020

When reporters questioned him later, Vijayvargiya said, “I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. “I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people,” he said. The outlandish connection made by Vijayvargiya astonished people, who said the BJP leader had found new ways to harass and exclude people.

From beef to poha- the anti national food list grows with great rapidity — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) January 24, 2020

First Beef eaters were anti- nationals.



Now Poha eaters are anti- nationals.



At this rate everyone other dish other than Khichdi and Rajma Chawal will be under the scanner. https://t.co/zLrAwtZMcn — Advaid (@Advaidism) January 24, 2020

i ate poha yesterday for breakfast. do i need a new passport? — Sunil Nair (@spuriousmallu) January 24, 2020

First they build his house and then he accuses them of being Bangladeshis for eating poha, which half of India eats in various forms. Unreal. https://t.co/GxTyf2VsDP — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) January 23, 2020

People questioned the manner in which the workers may have been treated by Vijayvargiya.

This means you are not paying them well, they could only afford 'poha.' It might sound strange to you,but in Bengal, we don't call it poha! https://t.co/MNyHuxzq5k — vijaita singh (@vijaita) January 24, 2020

For one there is a high possibility the people were eating 'muri' and not poha cause Poha isn't even something Bengalis (even Indian Bengali's) would have. Secondly, LITERALLY EVERY STATE IN INDIA HAS A SEPARATE FOOD HABIT, stop harassing poor people who are just trying to earn. https://t.co/5UC3H9Ebcs — Sourya Banerjee (@JoeBanerjee) January 24, 2020

"Strange eating habits"

"Poha"

The leader perhaps doesn't know, that Poha (which i love, & is a fav in many parts of India), is a staple for the poor too. For the under-paid migrant workers in most parts of India, as they send 80+ % of income back home, poha is a reliable option https://t.co/MTy5GGLetM — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) January 24, 2020

Bear in mind Vijayvargiya, a BJP national general secretary, is from Indore. He has been the mayor of the Indore Municipal Corporation and represented Indore in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidhan Sabha from 1993-2003. (He did also recently threaten to set Indore on fire while threatening government officials in the city, so there’s that.) The poha-jalebi combination is a well-known delicacy of the city.

Bruh I can eat poha everyday. The Indori in me is baffled reading this. https://t.co/95m4l5Ui7V — NRK (@PWNeha) January 24, 2020

Lol if eating poha makes you Bangladeshi then the entire city of Indore (where this guy is from) is Bangladeshi https://t.co/Tordje2cH1 — Kimaya (@kimikaze10) January 23, 2020

#Indoris be careful eating poha can make you #AntiNational as more than half population eat poha here😂😂

Koi inhe yaad dilaye ye #Indore me raah rahe hai.😂😂 https://t.co/4wfHjzWfSm — Purvi Jaiswal (@PurviJaiswal11) January 24, 2020

Now eating poha will define your nationality.

That means I just lost my Indian citizenship in evening snacks.🤣#pohahttps://t.co/PZAAC5j5RM — Rishab Patil (@RishabPatil) January 23, 2020

But people from other states also chimed in about how common eating poha was.

I am Punjabi and I am eating poha right now. Poha has nothing to do with Bangladesh 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eL6KgpQk36 — Sapna Madan ❄️Care4Animals❄️ (@sapnamadan) January 24, 2020

We in Bihar eat fried Poha. https://t.co/BMvn16RdFq — तरुण कृष्णा/Tarun Krishna (@krishnatarun03) January 24, 2020

Poha is one of the most popular dishes in my city. *Wonders whether Mumbai is the capital of Bangladesh* https://t.co/GJfKmj6UQl — Ashraf Engineer اشرف (@AshrafEngineer) January 24, 2020

Firstly, Poha is the staple of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Secondly, neither are Bengalis fond of Poha nor do we eat it. 🙄 https://t.co/qsQ79tHfJI — Ahona Sengupta (@ahona_sengupta) January 24, 2020

Poha consided Bangladeshi now 😞@KailashOnline even Bengali people don't know the word #Poha ,, we call it chirey-চিরে (flattened rice)



What papers will be needed to provide Indian citizenship to #poha ???🤔🤔🤔 @BanglaPokkhohttps://t.co/KN6IOXTQVP — Tamim Akhtar (@and_tamim) January 24, 2020

Maharashtrians eat poha a lot. Does he not even know basic things?? — Bahujan Samaj [Not political party] (@bahujansamaj) January 23, 2020

In Jhansi n around it is called poha only and same is available in gujrat n MP also (atleast in bhopal n ujjain). The same thing is available with different name like chiuda, choora etc across North India. Do all North Indians are Bangladeshis? — Giridhari Lal (@GiridhariLal11) January 24, 2020

BJP MLA Gautam Gambhir got dragged into the conversation for eating poha last year.

Gautam Gambhir spotted eating same Indori poha.. what's he indicating? pic.twitter.com/IOc6Ezutjq — Mr Certitude (@Swapzz) January 24, 2020

@GautamGambhir you where found eating Poha in Indore.. https://t.co/AWmjQSRGS1 — Mohmmedali Somji (@siebeltech) January 24, 2020

I've found that a cricketer is likely to be a Bangladeshi as he had "strange" eating habits and were consuming jalebi with poha. pic.twitter.com/uZeZdfRmO6 — MerryBoy (@techie_style) January 24, 2020

BJP leaders have made so many ridiculous comments over the years that it’s easy to dismiss this as just another one on the ever-growing list. But, the ruling party has often used food as a political tool, more so since coming to power in 2014.

Constantly "otherizing" someone is how fascism works. Alternative headline: a rich powerful Brahmin politician of a bigoted party finds poor people's food strange. https://t.co/U5Q3o7BHY6 — Amit Phansalkar (@asuph) January 24, 2020

It is also cultural fascism. There is a direct link with replacing southern food menu with northern cuisine in the trains running in Kerala. It is beyond funny to call some food 'strange' and others that you prefer as normal. — Aarthi K (@RTKumaraSwamy) January 24, 2020