'Disgraceful': Twitter Criticises Yogi Govt, UP Police For Dr Kafeel Khan's Arrest

Dr Kafeel Khan, a vocal critic of the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Wednesday night from Mumbai airport by the UP police that has accused him of trying to spread communal hatred.

The UP police alleged that Khan, who the UP government tried to blame for the deaths of 70 kids suffering from encephalitis in Gorakhpur in 2017, provoked religious sentiments of Muslim students at the Aligarh Muslim University in speech on the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12.

According to The Hindu, the FIR against Khan said, “Dr Kafeel said in his speech that Mota bhai (home minister Amit Shah) teaches us to become Hindu or Muslim but not human beings.”

Khan’s arrest comes at a time when leaders from the BJP have made outright communal remarks against protesters and even openly threatened Muslim citizen of the country.