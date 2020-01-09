Justin Bieber Announces He Has Lyme Disease After 'Rough Couple Of Years'

Justin Bieber has revealed that he suffers from Lyme disease as well as a “serious case” of chronic infectious mononucleosis.

On Wednesday, the singer shared his medical condition on Instagram, and directly addressed derogatory comments about his appearance and health.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote.

He added that he was “getting the right treatment” after what he described as a “rough couple years”.