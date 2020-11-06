Julia Louis-Dreyfus Spots The 'Veep' Scene That Sums Up Trump's Election Tantrums

Fans of “Veep” think the United States is living through a real-life version of the satirical show — and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays presidential candidate and eventual President Selina Meyer on the HBO comedy, appears to agree.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user recalled a scene from Season 5 in which Meyer — upon finding out her election bid could soon be in ruins — demands that a recount of votes in Nevada be stopped, even though she’d called for the recount in the first place.

“I don’t give a fuck. You’re gonna cancel this recount like Anne Frank’s bar mitzvah,” Meyer tells her aides, before screaming, “I’m tired of losing things.”

Check out the scene here:

The storyline also involves Meyer’s supporters chanting either “count every vote” or “stop counting the votes,” depending on what will benefit her the most.

Sound familiar?

President Donald Trump’s supporters this week have gathered outside election offices across the nation. Some have demanded that votes be recounted, while others want vote counting to stop in certain states, depending on what will work in the president’s favor. The result in Nevada is also currently undecided.

Meanwhile, Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning falsely declared that he had won the 2020 election.

Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted this year’s Democratic National Convention, noted the similarities, tweeting:

It shouldn’t be that surprising, though.

David Mandel, executive producer of “Veep,” said last year on the conclusion of the show following its seventh season that Meyer is basically Trump.

“I would argue, if anybody is Trump, Selina is Trump,” Mandel said. “Not that anybody is Trump. She’s horrific and despicable in many similar ways, and sort of holds grudges, and has a very sort of a hair-trigger temper and that kind of a thing.”

It’s worrying when a comedy show is literally becoming more and more real by the minute. Veep seems more like a documentary at this stage. #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/Yi5zLPNVDB — CatherineL (@CatherineL2288) November 4, 2020

Does anyone else remember when an entire election in “Veep” hinged on the results of Nevada?#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Fq0uW1dRaE — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) November 5, 2020