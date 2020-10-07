'India Poster Child Of What Not To Do': Joseph Stiglitz On Covid, Economy

Nobel Prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz on Tuesday called India the “poster child of what not to do” during a session with Indian business leaders and economists. He said the country had not done well in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interaction was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s (Ficci) West Bengal state council and moderated by its chairman Rudra Chatterjee.

Stiglitz is a professor at Columbia University and had been chief economist at the World Bank from 1997-2000.

Here’s what he said on what India had gotten wrong and what it needed to do:

Lockdown

Stiglitz criticised how India implemented the lockdown, saying the ensuing migrant crisis exacerbated the pandemic in the country.

“It (India) picked up one idea that is important. Lockdown. Did not think about what it means in a poor country. How are people going to live, large number of people moving across the country. One could not have imagined anything worse for spreading the disease,” he said.