Serial Murder Accused Jolly Joseph Stable After Attempting To Kill Herself In Jail

Jolly Joseph, the main accused in Kerala’s Koodathayi serial murders, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after she tried to kill herself, jail and police officials said.

She was first rushed to district hospital and later admitted to the Medical College in Kozhikode, the Indian Express reported, and her condition is said to be stable.

Jolly’s fellow inmates had alerted officials about the incident at 4.30 am, the Kozhikode district jail told Hindustan Times.