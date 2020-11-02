Johnny Depp Loses High Court Libel Case Against The Sun

Johnny Depp has lost his High Court libel case against The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers.

The Hollywood actor launched legal action against NGN and The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton over an article published in April 2018, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship. Depp has always denied the allegations.

The verdict was returned at the High Court on Monday, after a three-week trial in July, during which Depp and Heard both gave evidence.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Johnny Depp pictured outside the High Court earlier this year

In his ruling, Mr Justice Nicol dismissed the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s claim, saying NGN had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

The judge said: “The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel.

“Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.

“I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely, as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account.”

During the case – which has been referred to as the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century – the court heard evidence from Depp and Heard, along with friends and relatives of the couple, and several former and current employees.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Amber Heard gives a statement after the libel case at the Royal Courts of Justice, the Strand on July 28, 2020 in London, England.

Depp spent around 20 hours in the witness box over five days, facing intense questioning about his Hollywood lifestyle, his use of drink and drugs, allegations of violence, and his friendships.

The actor denied having been violent to Heard during their relationship, which ended in May 2016.

NGN defended the article as true and claimed Depp was “controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs” between early 2013 and May 2016.

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for The Sun said: “The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years.

“Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court.”

In a statement, Amber Heard’s US lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said the actress’s legal team would be presenting more evidence in a separate libel action launched by Depp against Heard herself over a Washington Post opinion piece.

Bredehoft said: “For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and judgment are not a surprise.

“Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US.