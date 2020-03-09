John Oliver Lambasts Arnab Goswami And Hotstar In Latest Episode

It seemed like Last Week Tonight’s episode on Narendra Modi was the last mention of India we’d see on John Oliver’s HBO show for a while, given that the show focuses on well-researched episodes that often don’t get space in the fast-paced cycle of everyday, mainstream news.

But Arnab Goswami (and Hotstar) ensured we caught Oliver’s eye again.

On this Sunday’s episode, Oliver lambasted Goswami’s coverage of the HBO show’s episode on Modi from two weeks ago.

The comedian also found that the Modi episode had not aired in India and had some choice words for Hotstar’s self censorship.

Again, this episode is not on Hotstar, but fans have uploaded clips onto Twitter.

Oliver began with comments on “some die hard Modi supporters like Arnab Goswami, the Tucker Carlson of India” who did not enjoy his episode on the Indian prime minister.

Goswami had called Oliver an “ignoramus of exceedingly global proportions” who had embarrassed himself with the show, to which Oliver replied with a string of comedic flexes and a strident “I’m beyond the capacity for shame. You can’t hurt me!”

Watch below: