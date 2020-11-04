Joe Biden Has Won The Most Votes Of Any Candidate In US History

Joe Biden has won the most votes of any presidential candidate in US election history, surpassing the total Barack Obama achieved in 2008.

With a number of states still to call, Biden has a running total of 69,629,972, according to the Associated Press.

President Obama won in 2008 with 69,498,516, which was the highest ever recorded.

A late burst of votes in Michigan and Wisconsin has given Biden a small lead in those states.

It was too early to call the races but, if his leads hold, he will be president.

Hundreds of thousands of votes are also outstanding in Pennsylvania.

Opinion polls had given Biden a strong lead nationwide for months, but they had shown closer races in battleground states, and the vote did not produce the stinging verdict against the Republican president that the Biden camp had hoped for.

Biden, 77, said in the early hours he was nonetheless confident of winning once the votes are counted, and urged patience.