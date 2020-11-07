Joe Biden Declares 'We're Going To Win' 2020 Election, Claims Broad Mandate

Joe Biden, inching toward a decisive victory in the presidential election, addressed a crowd of supporters Friday night in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The former US vice president spoke as final vote tallies in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada indicated he had a nearly insurmountable lead over President Donald Trump.

These tallies, Biden said, “tell us a clear and convincing story ... we are going to win this race with a clear majority of the nation behind us.”

Biden noted that he and Harris had, thus far, amassed more than 74 million votes ― which, as he noted, is “more than any presidential ticket” in U.S. history.