US President Donald Trump is himself responsible for contracting COVID-19, Democratic candidate Joe Biden argued on Monday.

“Look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, ‘masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter,’ I think is responsible for what happens to them,” Biden said during an NBC News town hall with Lester Holt.

Biden suggested that if members of the socially distanced audience at the televised event in Miami were to remove their masks and “all of a sudden got in a gaggle and started talking to one another” then “they’re taking responsibility that, in fact, they should be held responsible for.”

“Because every major scientist and doctor and immunologist has said that’s a very dangerous thing to do,” Biden continued. The former vice president also said he viewed wearing a mask “not so much as protecting me, but as a patriotic responsibility” to protect others.

Check out Biden’s comments here: