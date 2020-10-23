Joe Biden Slams Trump's Racist Rhetoric: He's 'A Dog Whistle As Big As A Foghorn'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Donald Trump while answering a question on race in America during the final presidential debate Thursday night, slamming Trump as a “dog whistle as big as a foghorn.”

Moderator Kristen Welker, the first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992, challenged Trump on his repeated vitriol toward the Black Lives Matter movement and Black athletes exercising their First Amendment right, as well as Trump’s tweeting of a video that included a man shouting, “White power!”

Welker asked Trump what he’d say to people who argue that his rhetoric contributes to a climate of racial violence, which the president evaded. He made reference to his first “glimpse” of Black Lives Matter and claimed that hearing the anti-police chant “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” at a 2015 protest march was “a terrible thing.”

The march, which Trump has brought up before, was held by an independent entity not affiliated with the national Black Lives Matter organization. Still, the president continued his answer by claiming that he has “great relationships with all people” and that he’s the “least racist person in this room.”