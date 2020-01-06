JNU Violence: Anger Grows Against Vice-Chancellor, Teachers Demand His Removal

STR via Getty Images Police gather outside a gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following violence on January 5, 2020.

A day after violence broke out in the university, Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking removal of M Jagadesh Kumar from the post of Vice-Chancellor. In an open letter, the JNUTA said that with full sense of responsibility, it accused the JNU administration headed by the Vice-Chancellor of being responsible for the violence.

"It is evident that without the connivance of the administration, the entry into the campus of several of the goons who were not from the campus, and their subsequent exit without being caught, would not have been possible," the letter read. It further went on to say that the absence of any action for several hours by the security or the police to stop the violence also reveals the complicity of the administration. In a statement after the violence, the JNU administration had said, "it is unfortunate that a group of students with their violent means of protests are preventing thousands of non-agitating students from pursuing their academic activities." The university administration said the violence was triggered by students opposing the semester registration, according to NDTV. Kumar also tweeted on Monday that the "origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students".

The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. The protesting students damaged the communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) January 6, 2020