Who Failed JNU Students? Ex-Army Org, Cyclops Security Pass The Buck To Delhi Police

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar after meeting MHRD officials at Shastri Bhawan on January 10, 2020 in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI — When Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) signed a security contract with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) in August 2019, the veterans’ employment agency agreed to take “total responsibility of any lapse in the day to day operations of the deployed staff under the agency during deployment period”.

This contractual assurance, documents reviewed by HuffPost India show, was a major reason why the JNU administration chose the AWPO over the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), which was also in the running for the contract.

Now, a fortnight after a mob of masked intruders entered the JNU campus, assaulted students and faculty at will and sauntered out, the AWPO has washed its hands of any responsibility for the obvious security lapses that allowed this to happen.

“What investigation will we do? The Delhi Police is investigating,” said Col. Amarjit Singh, director (admin) of the AWPO, who signed off on the contract. The AWPO, Singh said, had “nothing to do with this”.

ALSO READ: JNU VC Got ‘Ex-Army’ Guards; Students Got Deadly Injuries

Col. Singh is wrong. To be sure, the Delhi police is attempting to identify the masked assailants. Yet, as the security contract makes clear, the AWPO ultimately bears responsibility for security lapses.

Lt. Col. K.P.S. Rana (Retd), managing director of Cyclops Security And Allied Services Pvt. Ltd, the private security firm nominated by AWPO to guard the JNU campus, told HuffPost India that his agency has not received any communication from the JNU administration about an investigation into the incident.

“No such information has been conveyed to us. They (the JNU administration) may be meeting with the Crime Branch and Delhi Police,” he said.

ALSO READ: JNU Attack Investigation: The Delhi Police Pleases Its Political Masters

While the Delhi Police is tasked with identifying those responsible for the violence, several students, teachers and security experts have pointed out grave lapses in Cyclops’s handling of the situation.

Manjeet Cheema, a former JNU Chief Security Officer (CSO) who left the university in 2008, said that it’s the JNU administration that’s ultimately answerable for the breach and the subsequent mishandling.

“The JNU security guards are fully controlled by the university’s security department. It’s the CSO who should be held most responsible. Where was he and what was he doing while the violence was happening?” he asked.

Naveen Yadav, JNU’s current CSO, told HuffPost India that he was not authorised to speak to the media and directed all queries to the university’s PRO Poonam Kudaisya.

Kudaisya told HuffPost India over the phone to email a list of questions to the vice-chancellor and her. This story will be updated if they respond.

JNU faculty, in the meantime, are outraged by the university administration’s seeming nonchalance towards campus security.

Professor D.K. Lobiyal, president of the JNU Teachers’ Association, told HuffPost India that they would demand for the removal of Cyclops from the campus.

“The JNU administration and the security agency are hand in glove with each other. So JNU will not do any investigation into this,” he alleged.