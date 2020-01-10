JNU Attack Investigation: The Delhi Police Pleases Its Political Masters

NEW DELHI — At a “press conference” on Friday, called to discuss the January 5 violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Joy Tirkey offered up a timeline of the horrific attack that took place, only to stop his narration at the moment that the worst of the violence broke out.

Over 20 minutes, DCP Tirkey spoke of scuffles between students on December 3, December 4 and the afternoon of December 5, 2019, but his account stopped right at the point when 50 masked goons armed with iron rods, crude hammers and heavy wooden batons entered JNU, bludgeoned students and destroyed several hostel rooms.

DCP Tirkey named four Left student groups in connection with his investigation — the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the All India Students’ Association (AISA), All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), each of whom have a representative in the JNU Students’ Union — but stopped short of the moment when JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who is from the SFI, was struck on the head, and filmed as blood streamed down her face.

ALSO READ: JNU VC Got ‘Ex-Army’ Guards; Students Got Deadly Injuries

At the end of his presentation—the Delhi Police would take no questions at the “press conference”—DCP Tirkey held up a stack of 10 photographs of students whose roles in the violence are being probed: Eight of the students, including Ghosh, were identified as belonging to these four leftist student groups.

The slide, purportedly showing Ghosh standing with a group of people, was accompanied by the following caption that suggested DCP Tirkey had perhaps made up his mind before his investigation was over: “JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh with red bag is seen in the video of Periyar Hostel Vandalism. Leading her masked violent comrade gang in hostels.”

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

Two more students were also named, but DCP Tirkey appeared unaware of their political affiliation. The students, numerous media reports have noted, are members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student affiliate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An investigation by news channel NDTV suggests the police have misidentified at least one male student believed to be a member of the ABVP.

The BJP’s Home Minister Amit Shah is the ultimate in-charge of the Delhi Police, the organisation that employs DCP Tirkey. Shah, as it turns out, was a member of the ABVP in his youth.

DCP Tirkey also said he was investigating WhatsApp groups in which students, some of whom appear to belong to the ABVP, allegedly choreographed their assault on campus. One of the groups, DCP Tirkey said, was named “Unity Against Left”. DCP Tirkey did not mention the name of the other WhatsApp group that several media outlets have reported on: “Friends of RSS”, which included not just ABVP members, but also the Chief Proctor of JNU, Dhananjay Singh, a former ABVP member.

In his 20-minute address to the press, during which he took no questions, DCP Tirkey appeared unable to bring himself to mention the ABVP by name.

The selective nature of the Delhi Police’s investigation, DCP Tirkey said, was because the police had only just begun investigating the events at JNU and was yet to come to the First Information Report in which students from the Left student groups have accused the ABVP of arming themselves with rods, sticks and hammers to attack students on campus.

There would be more updates for the press as the investigation continues, DCP Tirkey said, but for now he seemed to have done enough to please those who control the Delhi Police.