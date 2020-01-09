JNU Protests: Students Detained During March To Rashtrapati Bhawan

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters Police detain protesters during a march against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence, in New Delhi, January 9, 2020.

JNUSU tweeted that the police also resorted to lathicharge and manhandled the students.

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were on Thursday detained by the Delhi Police during a march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The students were protesting against the violence at the campus on Sunday and demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar.

Delhi police has yet again attacked a peaceful march, initiating a lathi charge on peaceful protesting students @aishe_ghosh #VCHatao pic.twitter.com/hZgNHz3YRz

The students were marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and demand the removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said they appealed the HRD ministry to remove the V-C, but the ministry said a dialogue will be held on Friday.

Terming the meeting with HRD officials as “unsatisfactory”, Ghosh said, “We’re in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. It’s still thinking whether VC should be removed,” according to The Indian Express.

Students and members of civil society organisations began a march on Thursday afternoon from Mandi House, protesting the violence at JNU.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat also joined the march. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.

JNUSU and Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association has accused M Jagadesh Kumar of perpetrating violence in the university.

