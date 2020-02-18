JNU Student Sharjeel Imam Named 'Instigator' By Delhi Police In Jamia Violence

Hindustan Times via Getty Images JNU student Sharjeel Imam is taken by Crime branch officials to Saket court after his arrest from Bihar, at Delhi Police Crime Branch office, Chanakyapuri, on January 29, 2020 in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI — A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sharjeel Imam , who has been named as an “instigator” by the Delhi police in its charge sheet on violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act a t New Friends Colony last year, to judicial custody till March 3.

The Delhi police has filed a charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, naming Imam as an instigator of the violence.

It said it has attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet.

The court had on Monday sent Imam to one-day custody of Delhi Police in the case.

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration against the CAA on December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.