JNU Student Leaders Accuse Delhi Police Of Inaction, Two Hostel Wardens Quit

STR via Getty Images Police outside a gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on January 5, 2020.

A day after the attack on JNU campus, Delhi Police said they had registered a case against “unidentified people” while two JNU hostel wardens quit for not being able to provide students with security.

A mob of masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers on campus on Sunday night. While PTI reported at least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh and Professor Sucharita Sen, were injured, AIIMS said 34 people had been admitted to its trauma centre.

JNUSU and multiple students have accused the goons who led the rampage of being affiliated with the ABVP.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

Delhi Police’s case in connection with the violence was registered under section of rioting and damage to property, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said, “CCTV footage of the incident and social media platforms will also be examined as part of the investigation.“

On Monday, Ghosh who had been admitted to AIIMS with severe head injury, said that there had been no police intervention to stop the attack on campus.

“At around 2:30 pm on Sunday, we had told police that we were not feeling safe because several unknown people had gathered at the campus. But there was no intervention,” Ghosh told NDTV.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon told NDTV that the police had been in the campus since afternoon, but had done nothing.