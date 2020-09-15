J.K. Rowling’s New Book Is Reportedly About A Man Who Wears Dresses To Murder Women

J.K. Rowling is apparently dissatisfied with merely sharing her transphobic views on Twitter and in 3,600-word essays.

According to an early review in The Telegraph, “Troubled Blood,” the fifth installment in her Cormoran Strike series written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is about a cold case from 1974 that involves “a transvestite serial killer.”

“One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress,” the reviewer wrote of the book that comes out Tuesday.

HuffPost reached out to Rowling’s publishers and management for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Critics of the “Harry Potter” author’s controversial opinions slammed her on Twitter, causing the hashtag #RIPJKRowling to trend Monday.

RIP JK Rowling 😞



she’s not dead, we just don’t acknowledge transphobes in this house — Kira Kosarin 🕊 Songbird (@kirakosarin) September 14, 2020

jk rowling’s claims about the dangers of trans people are so far fetched that she had to write a fictional story to support them https://t.co/DUtT6G32gI — matt (@mattjbernstein) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling has basically become Dolores Umbridge, so obsessed with her deeply prejudiced perspective that she’ll go to any length to remain convinced of her own righteousness, no matter what harm it causes. https://t.co/6RpVHxvjoW — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling: do you feel different from other kids? Like there's something missing, something wrong that you maybe can't quite articulate? When you bring it up with your family, do they not approve? You're not alone. Those feelings are valid.



Also JK Rowling: no not like that lol — Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling: “If you don’t believe that men dressing as women in order to hurt them is a huge problem you leave me no choice but to prove my theory by making up a whole book about it.” — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) September 14, 2020

We’ve already seen Dressed to Kill you raggedy heffa @jk_rowling — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling is really out here policing gender identity when she literally identifies as a man to sell more books.?!!!!!!?!)!! — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) September 14, 2020

This apparently isn’t the first time Rowling’s anti-trans views have made their way into this particular series, according to trans journalist Katelyn Burns, who reviewed a passage from “The Silkworm,” the second Cormoran Strike book, for the them platform in 2018.

According to Burns, there is a woman in “The Silkworm” named Pippa who stalks Strike, the book’s titular detective. Apparently Pippa — whom Rowling describes as “unstable and aggressive” — follows Strike to his office to stab him, but Strike traps her. Pippa is then revealed to be a trans woman after Strike checks her ID and notes her Adam’s apple and hands. In the passage, Strike also threatens Pippa at one point by telling her that prison “won’t be fun for you… Not pre-op.”

In June, Rowling also published a series of anti-trans tweets in which she argued that only cis women menstruate and suggested that the very idea of gender identity invalidates her experience as a cisgender woman.

Rowling, however, didn’t back down. Instead, she defended her stance in a 3,600-word essay and said her experience as a survivor of sexual assault influenced her views.