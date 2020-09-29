Jim Parsons Had COVID-19, Says 1 Symptom 'Defied Descriptions For Me'

Actor Jim Parsons told Jimmy Fallon Monday that he contracted COVID-19 back in March and said one symptom “defied the descriptions for me.”

“The Big Bang Theory” alum revealed his bout with the coronavirus after “The Tonight Show” host said didn’t know until right before the interview.

“Well, not everybody did, but I figure why not talk about it with you on television,” Parsons joked.

Parsons said he and husband Todd Spiewak initially thought they had colds. “And then it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste ... utterly.”

“It defied the descriptions for me,” the “Boys in the Band” star said. “I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat ― oh my god, that was brutal.”

Parsons added that he still ate “everything” ― “I just didn’t taste it. The definition of wasted calories.”

Parsons also discussed hobbies he started during lockdown and then left behind, and imagined how his “BBT” alter-ego Sheldon would have handled the pandemic.