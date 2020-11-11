Why It Matters That Jill Biden Plans To Teach While Serving As First Lady

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Jill Biden wants to keep her teaching job, just as the former second lady did during the Obama administration.

If everything goes as planned, Jill Biden will become the first first lady with a paying job, as a college professor, outside the White House. She’s been talking about this frequently, her spokesperson told HuffPost on Sunday night.

“I like working,” the 69-year-old Biden explained to Vogue in September. “Like so many of your readers, I’m a working woman. [Teaching is] my passion. That’s what I love doing. That has been my career and really a major focus in my life, so I feel like I could handle it and do everything else that first ladies want to do.”

In one sense, this isn’t much of a surprise. Biden kept teaching at a community college in Northern Virginia when her husband was vice president ― a decision that an aide recently called “insane” because of the grueling workload it entailed.

And it’s hardly revolutionary in 2020 that someone’s wife has a paying job. But in the Upside Down of presidential gender dynamics, it’s a big deal.

A first lady is expected to support her husband and to take on causes of a stereotypically feminine nature ― perhaps to do with children, maybe food, fighting disease is good. She is judged on how she runs the White House, graciously hosts events, and dresses. Millions of words have been spilled on, say, Melania Trump’s outfits, Christmas decorations and landscaping decisions.

“I’m working ... my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know. Who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” the current first lady said in a secretly recorded conversation with one of her advisers, expressing her frustration with the expectations of the role.

Fulfilling the traditional responsibilities of a first lady is definitely a job, demanding hard work with no pay.

But it’s when a first lady steps out of that space ― particularly if she’s seen near real policy ― that she is typically excoriated.

Eleanor Roosevelt took heat from members of her husband’s Cabinet for her activism. Nancy Reagan was vilified for her involvement in her husband’s administration. Hillary Clinton was reviled for ... the list is long, but as first lady it was partly for being involved in health care reform (and that one time during the 1992 campaign when she disparaged homemakers).

Even if the first lady stays in her lane, she can get called out. High-profile women walk a tightrope and live in a double bind: Be successful but not ambitious. Beautiful but not showy about it. Well-spoken but not loud. Confident but not arrogant. Michelle Obama faced all of that and more as our first Black first lady, dealing with the pernicious overlay of both racism and sexism.

“Name a first lady and she has been reprimanded for being too outspoken or too reserved, too controlling or not ambitious enough,” author Kate Andersen Brower wrote in The New York Times four years ago, pondering what would happen if a man were in that role. Essentially, the first lady is supposed to embody the perfect woman, she wrote.

These days, the perfect woman typically has a job, in addition to all her other roles. Even conservatives out there touting a woman’s place at home seem to concede this point. Just last month, Republicans fawned over Amy Coney Barrett for having young children and a career. A woman’s place is still in the home, their new line of thinking seems to go, but it’s fine if you can handle that and hold down a paying job, too. (And expect no policy help from us.)

Possibly, the culture has moved a bit since Hillary Clinton was condemned for continuing her work as a lawyer even as her husband was governor of Arkansas. And for justifying it with her infamous quote about baking cookies.

There are also definitely a lot of caveats at play here. If Jill Biden were still the parent of young children, her choice to keep working would likely receive a lot of criticism. Expectations for women with little kids are different.

And if Biden said she was going back to work at a law firm or a widget factory or something more commercial and less recognizably altruistic than teaching, that would almost certainly still be controversial.