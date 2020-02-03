ENTERTAINMENT
03/02/2020 3:11 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez Brings Daughter Onstage During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Emme, Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, joined her mom for an epic duet.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira weren’t the only ones who shined on stage on Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Emme Maribel Muñiz, Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, joined the pop stars for an epic duet with her mom to “Let’s Get Loud.”

As Shakira played the drums, Muñiz and Lopez sang in front of a Puerto Rican flag. Muñiz also sang a line from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as part of the mashup.

Muñiz, whose father is musician Marc Anthony, Lopez’s ex-husband, quickly became a favorite of viewers, with many on Twitter praising her performance.

Anthony joined the chorus of praise for his daughter, posting a photo of the performance on social media.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” he wrote.

Muñiz isn’t a stranger to the stage: She made headlines after showing off her vocals alongside her mom during the opening night of Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour.

Last week, Lopez posted photos from a rehearsal for the halftime show, including one of her and her daughter.

“I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals,” she wrote in the caption.  

