Jennifer Lopez and Shakira weren’t the only ones who shined on stage on Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Emme Maribel Muñiz, Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, joined the pop stars for an epic duet with her mom to “Let’s Get Loud.”
As Shakira played the drums, Muñiz and Lopez sang in front of a Puerto Rican flag. Muñiz also sang a line from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as part of the mashup.
Muñiz, whose father is musician Marc Anthony, Lopez’s ex-husband, quickly became a favorite of viewers, with many on Twitter praising her performance.
Anthony joined the chorus of praise for his daughter, posting a photo of the performance on social media.
“Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” he wrote.
Muñiz isn’t a stranger to the stage: She made headlines after showing off her vocals alongside her mom during the opening night of Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour.
Last week, Lopez posted photos from a rehearsal for the halftime show, including one of her and her daughter.
“I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals,” she wrote in the caption.