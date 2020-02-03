Jennifer Lopez and Shakira weren’t the only ones who shined on stage on Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Emme Maribel Muñiz, Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, joined the pop stars for an epic duet with her mom to “Let’s Get Loud.”

As Shakira played the drums, Muñiz and Lopez sang in front of a Puerto Rican flag. Muñiz also sang a line from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as part of the mashup.

Muñiz, whose father is musician Marc Anthony, Lopez’s ex-husband, quickly became a favorite of viewers, with many on Twitter praising her performance.