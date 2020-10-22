“I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” the “Hunger Games” star said on Heather McMahan’s “Absolutely Not” show.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies and I could also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views,” she explained.

“But then for me when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” she continued. “Because this is an impeached president who has broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy. It feels like there’s been a line drawn in the sand. ... I don’t think it’s right. It just changes things for me.”

Earlier this month Lawrence endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America,” she told V magazine. “He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”