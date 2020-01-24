Jennifer Aniston Scares The Bejesus Out Of 'Friends' Fans In Central Perk

Aniston jumped out at fans, then feigned faux outrage toward those who didn’t name her character Rachel Green as their favorite Friend during a tour of the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Jennifer Aniston gave “ Friends ” fans a fright they’ll never forget when she guest-hosted “ The Ellen DeGeneres Show ” on Friday.

Two women couldn’t quite believe it was actually Aniston herself on the set of the hit sitcom’s fictional coffee shop Central Perk.

“Is it real? Am I dreaming? Is it really, really you? Is there a mask on? Are you real?” they took turns asking. Another unwittingly channeled Maggie Wheeler’s character of Janice Hosenstein by shouting: “Oh. My. God.”

