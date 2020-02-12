Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Look Like Sisters In Birthday Celebration Snap

Courteney Cox celebrated her “ Friends ” co-star Jennifer Aniston ’s 51st birthday on Tuesday by posting this snap on Instagram of the pair looking very much alike:

“No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Cox (aka Monica Geller in the hit sitcom) captioned the picture that Aniston (who played Rachel Green) clearly enjoyed seeing on her feed:

Aniston, meanwhile, marked her special day with an Instagram post thanking Interview magazine for using photographs of her on its front page.

“I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover,” Aniston wrote, below. “Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age... turns out 51 is pretty fun.”