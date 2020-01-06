After masterfully tackling a question about his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on the Golden Globes red carpet, Brad Pitt was up onstage collecting the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
And guess who was the proudest looking person in the room?
Yep, that’ll be Jen.
The former Friends star, who was sat with her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon on an adjacent table to her ex, looked ready to burst as Brad made his acceptance speech.
“I wanted to bring my mom,” he told the captivated audience. “I couldn’t because every woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it’d just be awkward.”
Cue the camera panning to Jen as she cracked up at Brad’s joke.
Things went all warm and fuzzy on Twitter...
Earlier in the evening, Brad proved what a gent - and master at interviews - he is when he was reminded on the red carpet that the media is still as interested in his personal life as his efforts on the big screen.
When reporter Kevin Frazier suggested “the world, the internet” was “hoping for this moment where you and Jennifer run into each other, so [they] can take [your] picture”.
Brad was unfazed by the question, referring to his ex-wife as his “good friend” who he was sure he’d “run into” over the course of the evening.
“The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” Brad added, referring to the much-rumoured Friends reunion.
Jennifer was at last night’s Golden Globes after earning a nomination in the Best Actress In A TV Drama category, following her performance in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.