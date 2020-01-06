Twitter Jennifer Aniston couldn't have looked prouder.

The former Friends star, who was sat with her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon on an adjacent table to her ex, looked ready to burst as Brad made his acceptance speech. “I wanted to bring my mom,” he told the captivated audience. “I couldn’t because every woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it’d just be awkward.” Cue the camera panning to Jen as she cracked up at Brad’s joke.

Things went all warm and fuzzy on Twitter...

Find someone who looks at you the way Jennifer still looks at Brad #GoldenGlobes#BradPitt#JenniferAnistonpic.twitter.com/WgNQgBTbQn — StephaniePC (@mrspanetta) January 6, 2020

Am I really rooting for 👑Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt to reunite in the year of 2020? Why am I like this. pic.twitter.com/RAFh8AH49d — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) January 4, 2020

Jennifer Aniston watching her ex husband Brad Pitt winning a golden globe with happiness #goldenglobepic.twitter.com/8RteHgeAUO — Brunito 🏊🏻‍♂️ (@brunobaretto) January 6, 2020

That's Jennifer Aniston looking at Brad Pitt during his speech.... that's all im gonna say #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/A91WCfc9WJ — Camilla (@CamillaxCoopers) January 6, 2020