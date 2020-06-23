Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Dish Hilarious Memories From Filming Friends

Make the most of your time indoors with a daily dose of celebrity news and guides to the best shows. Sign up to the entertainment newsletter.

This is the one where Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow dish about their best memories filming Friends.

The pair teamed up for Variety’s Actors On Actors series on Monday, catching up virtually to discuss the ’90s sitcom’s upcoming reunion special, indulge in some throwbacks and even spill about watching the show while at home in isolation.

“I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves,” Jennifer said.

“I’ve done it, too. I’ve done that, hours watching bloopers,” Lisa said.