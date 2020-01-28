Prince Andrew Has Not Answered Jeffrey Epstein Interview Requests: Attorney

Britain’s Prince Andrew has not responded to interview requests by federal prosecutors and the FBI regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the United States attorney in Manhattan said on Monday. “The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew’s attorneys and requested to interview Prince Andrew and to date Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said at a press conference. Epstein hanged himself in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in a Manhattan jail, leading to criminal charges against two of his jailers.

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York stepped down from all official royal public duties amid the escalation of his associations in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.