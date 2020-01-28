Prince Andrew Has Not Answered Jeffrey Epstein Interview Requests: Attorney

Britain’s Prince Andrew has not responded to interview requests by federal prosecutors and the FBI regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the United States attorney in Manhattan said on Monday.
“The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew’s attorneys and requested to interview Prince Andrew and to date Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said at a press conference.
Epstein hanged himself in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in a Manhattan jail, leading to criminal charges against two of his jailers.
Berman assured that despite Epstein’s death, the case remains open and ongoing.
“Jeffrey Epstein could not have done what he did without the assistance of others and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward,” Berman told reporters.
Andrew, who was known to pal around with Epstein at the financier’s various properties, has been accused by the attorney of some of Epstein’s victims of sitting on vital information about his sex crimes. An American woman has also accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her multiple times when she was underage between 1999 and 2002. Andrew has denied having ever met this woman, who has described herself as his former “sex slave.”
The Duke of York in November stepped down from all official royal public duties amid the escalation of his associations in the Epstein scandal. At the time of his announcement, he said he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”