Jeff Bezos's India Visit: Trade Body Representing 70 Million Retailers Plans Widespread Protest

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos during an event organised in New Delhi on October 1, 2014.

NEW DELHI — Thousands of small-scale traders in India are planning to organize protests against Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, who will visit the country this week for a company event and potential meetings with government officials.

Bezos will participate in an Amazon event in New Delhi aimed at connecting with small and medium-sized enterprises, three sources told Reuters.

He has also sought meetings with the prime minister and other government officials, with conversations expected to center around e-commerce, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

Details of Bezos’ visit, including his arrival date and the duration of his stay are not known.

Amazon did not respond to a request to confirm the visit. The prime minister’s office also did not respond to requests for comment.