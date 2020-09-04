JEE And NEET: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Plea, Says Exams Will Go Ahead

The Supreme Court of Friday dismissed the review petition filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, rejecting the request to postpone NEET and JEE exams.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts both the exams is holding JEE Main Exams from 1 September to September 6, while NEET exam will be held on September 13.

The ministers had claimed that the top court order of 17 August, allowing holding of NEET and JEE exams physically, failed to secure students’ “right to life” and ignored “teething logistical difficulties” to be faced in conducting the exams during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The review plea was filed by ministers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra.

The apex court had on 17 August dismissed a plea by one Sayantan Biswas and others seeking direction to NTA to postpone them after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that all safeguards would be taken.

(With PTI inputs)