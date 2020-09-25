JCB Prize: Annie Zaidi, Deepa Anappara, Samit Basu Make Shortlist

The shortlist for JCB Prize for Literature 2020, announced on Friday, includes Deepa Anappara’s Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line, Samit Basu’s Chosen Spirits and Annie Zaidi’s Prelude to a Riot.

It’s that time of the year again. Presenting the #JCBPrizeShortlist2020 ! pic.twitter.com/nniQ3aDY5y — The JCB Prize for Literature (@TheJCBPrize) September 25, 2020

S. Hareesh’s Moustache (translated from Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil) and Dharini Bhaskar’s These, Our Bodies Possessed by the Light have also made it to the five-book shortlist.

The winner will be announced on November 7 and will receive Rs 25 lakh. Each of the shortlisted writers will get Rs 1 lakh each. Translators of shortlisted books will receive Rs 50,000 each while that of the winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh.