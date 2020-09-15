Jaya Bachchan Slams BJP MP Ravi Kishan In Parliament Speech, Says Govt Must Stand With Bollywood

Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 5: Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan leaves after attending Budget Session at Parliament House, in New Delhi, India on Thursday, March 05, 2020. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

A day after BJP MP Ravi Kishan made a statement in Parliament alleging a “drug cartel” in Bollywood, Rajya Sabha MP and actor Jaya Bachchan slammed Kishan in a speech that has now gone viral.

Bachchan in her speech said that it was unfair to vilify Bollywood and the government must stand by this industry.

″Entertainment industry in our country which provides direct employment every day to 5 lakh people and indirect employment to 5 million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state, and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by the social media and the government’s non support,” Bachchan said.

She pointed out that people who had made their names with the film industry had been calling it a gutter and criticised such statements.

She pointed out that people among the film industry were among the highest tax payers in the country.