Jared Leto Had 'No Idea' About Coronavirus Blowup After Desert Retreat

Ignorance may have been contemplative bliss for actor Jared Leto.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner tweeted early Tuesday that he had “no idea what was happening” after 12 days of silent meditation in a desert.

In that time, the coronavirus officially became a pandemic, prompting drastic changes to day-to-day life in the United States and several other countries around the globe.

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world,” Leto wrote on Twitter.” One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least.”

Leto, who explained that he had been totally isolated at the retreat facility, said he was catching up on everything and sending “positive energy” to everyone.

“Stay inside,” he wrote. “Stay safe.”