Janta Curfew Today: A Handy List Of Things You Need To Know About Coronavirus And What To Do At Home

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images A general view of a deserted street is seen during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in New Delhi on March 22, 2020.

India began observing a 14-hour long curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation last week urged people to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm - a move he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.

Health experts said India’s cases have been growing at a rate seen during the early stages of the outbreak in other countries, which subsequently reported exponential increases in infections.

Several Indian states have announced measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Modi has also asked citizens to stand at balconies and near windows on Sunday evening to clap, ring bells as a tribute to the emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

