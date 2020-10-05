An attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center blasted the “astounding irresponsibility” of US President Donald Trump, saying he put the lives of Secret Service agents at risk to wave at his fans from his motorcade on Sunday.

Trump made a spur-of-the-moment decision to briefly leave the hospital where’s he being treated for COVID-19 to do a “surprise” drive-by in the presidential SUV to wave to supporters — whom he called “great patriots” — gathered outside.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Dr. James Phillips tweeted.

Two Secret Service agents could be seen inside the presidential SUV with Trump. All three wore masks.

“They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” Phillips said of the agents accompanying Trump.

But Phillips — the head of Disaster and Operational Medicine in the Emergency Medicine Department of the George Washington University School of Medicine — noted that the SUV is hermetically sealed to protect against chemical attacks. “The risk of COVID-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets,” other than during medical procedures, he added.