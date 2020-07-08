Jair Bolsonaro's Positive Test Will Only Escalate His Coronavirus Culture War

Adriano Machado / Reuters Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has rivaled U.S. President Donald Trump in downplaying the seriousness to the coronavirus pandemic. He has scorned a strong public response to the crisis. And his now-positive test for COVID-19 is unlikely to cause any change in his attitude.

Even when he announced that he tested positive, Bolsonaro treated the disease with disdain. “This virus is almost like rain, it will hit you,” he said, as if to suggest there was nothing one could do to stop it. His insistence that everyone “relax” as he tore off his mask was a return to the samemachismo-laden playbook that he and fellow right-winger Trump have relied on in their dismissive approach to the virus. Bolsonaro’s insistence that he was already feeling better thanks to a treatment regime that included hydroxychloroquine was a thinly-veiled attempt to continue advocating for the anti-malarial drug that he and Trump have touted as an effective therapeutic for COVID-19 ― despite no conclusive proof of that and amid concerns that it could harm some users.

Indeed, Bolsonaro has just posted a video touting the supposed healing powers of hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/F5CU4YaHcB — David Biller (@DLBiller) July 7, 2020