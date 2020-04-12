Jaipur Police Threatens To 'Lock People' And 'Play Masakali 2.0' If They Violate Lockdown

HuffPost India Sonam Kapoor in original Masakali and a still from the remix

Days after T-Series released their remixed version of AR Rahman’s Masakali from Delhi 6, the song has found its fiercest critic.

And no, it’s not just purists ranting on Twitter but, well, the Jaipur police that’s using the song as a seemingly lowkey torture device for those violating lockdown instructions amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a now-viral tweet put out by news agency PTI, the Jaipur police has said they will lock people in a room and play the Masakli 2.0 in loop.

The remix has already garnered significant criticism, including from its original composer, AR Rahman, who made it abundantly clear that he didn’t endorse the song.