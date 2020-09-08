Jagan Reddy Sticks To Welfare Agenda For Crisis-Hit Andhra. Where's The Money? Asks Opposition

Getty Images/File Photo Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

On March 22 this year, a visibly exasperated Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, held a media conference announcing a statewide lockdown in his state. “It is not in my hands,” Jagan said, explaining that Andhra Pradesh too would impose a lockdown, like most states in the country. “We too have to suspend public transport, close schools, colleges and universities.”he said. At the time, AP had only six COVID-19 cases, a number that would grow exponentially as the summer dragged on. A month later, on April 27, Jagan appeared on television once more. AP’s Covid cases had risen to 1,177 with 31 deaths, but the Chief Minister appeared far more confident. “We have to live with Corona,” Jagan said, but made clear that his government would continue to pursue his 2019 campaign agenda that won him and his YSR-Congress party a thumping majority over the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by veteran politician Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The novel coronavirus pandemic has presented India’s state governments with a multi-pronged crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ill-conceived and poorly executed national lockdown shrank India’s economy by nearly 24% last quarter, even as the pandemic rages on unchecked. On Sunday, India recorded more than 90,000 new cases in a single day – the highest numbers in the world. India now has the second largest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after the United States. The economic contraction and the health crises have affected everything from schools and education to courts to jobs and recruitment to state finances, presenting Chief Ministers such as Jagan Reddy with an unprecedented administrative challenge. The challenge for Jagan is particularly acute, given that he has never held a role in government before. Jagan has come to office at a time when AP is still coming to terms with the creation of the new state of Telangana in 2014.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indian migrants from Andhra Pradesh state, who were stopped while attempting to return to their native villages on foot, are moved on trucks to a government facility during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Those close to Jagan say the first-time Chief Minister is determined to stick to a welfare-centric agenda premised on providing varying degrees of financial support to a wide swathe of Andhra’s residents—even as economists warn that the economic recession might make such policies harder to execute. “When economists globally were unanimous in predicting the worst for the economy, manufacturing and industry, the Chief Minister decided to put money in people’s hands,” said Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Andhra Pradesh’s Industries Minister, and a close aide of the Chief Minister. “Once the festival season kicks in we will know how the money (which was distributed) comes back into the system”. Analysts, in the meantime, worry that the Chief Minister is not sufficiently focused on finding ways to generate enough revenue to support his schemes. “He should invest in building infrastructure and industry which will generate revenue,” said Mohan Guruswamy, chairman and founder, Centre for Policy Alternatives, who was earlier advisor to the former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. “He should also invest in agriculture and in the IT and services sector in the state.” “Instead of seeking to buy popularity the CM should reform the government mechanism and make administrative changes which set him apart from other Chief Ministers including his predecessor Chandra Babu Naidu,” Guruswamy said. The opposition TDP has been more blunt in their assessment of Jagan’s first year as Chief Minister, and his emphasis on state-led spending. “During Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 15-month rule he raised the state’s debt by Rs. 1 lakh crore. And the debt to GDP ratio of Andhra Pradesh is the highest in the country at 34.5%,” TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy told HuffPost India. According to YSRCP leaders the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had incurred a debt of Rs. 2.6 lakh crore during its term.

Screenshot TDP spokesman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy

Worse, said Kommareddy, the state had failed to attract fresh investments prior to the pandemic-induced recession. “Two big companies—Lulu Group and Asia Pulp and Paper—pulled out of AP and the government has not attracted new investments in the last one year,” he alleged. Long march to power Most state governments in India follow broadly welfare-centric social policies. Yet, beyond this broad social consensus is a vast difference in the capacities of states to deliver on their promises. Jagan is fortunate that AP has a relatively responsive and well-run state bureaucracy that, his supporters in government say, has allowed him to implement his campaign agenda in record time. “We completed 90% of our election promises in the first year and a good chunk of this we achieved during the pandemic,” claimed Mekapati Gautham Reddy, his Industries minister. The government, Mekapati Gautam said, has spent nearly Rs 50,000 crore between June 2019 and June 2020 on social welfare schemes listed in the nine point ‘Navaratnalu’ welfare agenda — which includes annual aid for farmers, mothers, students, and economically and socially deprived sections of society. G. Rohith of Human Rights Forum attested the Minister’s claim stating, “People have high expectations from him and it will be difficult to live up to those. But so far he has managed to implement his election promises and his mass appeal is high even now”. The emphasis on social welfare, Andhra watchers say, comes from hard-learned experience. “In 2014 he did not offer even a partial loan waiver for the farmers in his manifesto whereas his political rival TDP did,” said C. Ramachandraiah, a political analyst at Centre for Economics and Social Sciences (CESS)-Hyderabad. “That cost him dearly in the general election and he still seems to regret it.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu