Jack Dorsey Asked His Favourite Twitter User Elon Musk For Help

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Thursday asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk how he would fix Twitter at a company meeting. “Give us some direct feedback,” Dorsey was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

“I think it would be helpful to differentiate” between real and fake users, Musk replied, according to a video posted to Twitter by an employee, Bloomberg said. “Is this a real person or is this a bot net or a sort of troll army or something like that?”

The Tesla CEO was one of the high profile Twitter users to speak at the company event, the report added.