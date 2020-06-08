J.K. Rowling Spent Her Saturday Pissing Off The Internet With Anti-Trans Tweetstorm

When she could just sit back and count (or better yet donate!) her millions, J.K. Rowling is back doing her favorite thing on the internet: being transphobic and loud about it.

While the rest of your timeline was tweeting about the global protests against police brutality and racial injustice, the “Harry Potter” author thought now was the right time to disappoint her legions of fans yet again with an anti-trans tweetstorm.

On Saturday evening, Rowling expressed her unfounded befuddlement over an opinion article titled, “Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate,” pushing back against the headline for not referring to those who get their periods as just “women.”

“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out,” she wrote in her initial tweet. “Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The tweet sparked a wave of backlash from the LGBTQ community and its supporters, who were quick to remind Rowling that transgender people, non-binary people and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate.

“Hi! I’m a man! I menstruate! Stop being an asshole,” wrote “Survivor” alum Zeke Smith in response, adding in a separate tweet, “I’m tired of the world pretending my body and experience doesn’t exist, and that I have to take a back seat and be happy about it.”

“These times are hard enough without YOU, a wealthy white woman, tweeting transphobia from your mansion,” model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, who is trans, also tweeted. “Trans people really don’t need your bullshit right now. Do us all a favour and give it a rest. To say that you’re a disappointment is an understatement.”

But Rowling was just getting started, doubling down on her stance in a series of increasingly offensive tweets in which she pushed forth the notion that the very idea of gender identity invalidates her experience as a cisgender woman.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she wrote. “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.”