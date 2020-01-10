Is It Time For Twitter To Abandon The Trending Bar?

bombuscreative via Getty Images

CHANDIGARH— Soon after an armed mob marched into Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on the evening of January 5 and attacked students and professors,dozens of hashtags #LEFTIST_ARE_TERRORISTS, #LeftAttacksJNU, #Leftistgoons, #ShutDownJNU, #AnuragKashyapISIS_Terrorist emerged as the top trends on Twitter. Yet these trends weren’t necessarily reflective of the wider online conversation, or of the facts on the ground. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. An analysis by Pankaj Narang on HuffPost India’s request, found that #Leftist_Are_Terrorists, the top trend in India on Jan 6, was largely driven by three BJP supporters with outsized followings of engaged users: Payal Rohtagi, a reality TV personality with close to 190K followers; Geetika Swami a Singapore-based architect with 46.8k followers; and Rita Rathaur, a Twitter influencer with 107.7K followers.

HuffPost India The top influencers of the Twitter hashtag Leftist_Are_Terrorists from 6th to 7th January, 2020 (Courtesy : Hashtag Tracking Tool : socialert.net)

“This single hashtag used in over 2806 posts by 1787 users has reached out to more than 36 lakh people and got over 47 lakh impressions in just two day,” said Narang, co-founder of socialert.in. “In most cases, the tweets were posted by political influencers.”

Tweeter Feed On January 5 after the JNU violence, 2806 posts tweeted with #LEFTIST_ARE_TERRORISTS by over 1787 users reached around 36 lakhs users in just one day.

Over the years, political actors have become adept at manipulating trends to further divisive agenda and platform hate speech. In October last year, for instance, a trend called for the complete boycott of India’s Muslim community. “The platform is being gamed as certain narratives can be pushed easily to influence people,” said Nayantara Ranganathan, an independent researcher. Many mainstream media companies now actively cover Twitter trends, amplifying these narratives. “Given the role of Twitter trends in shaping narratives in Indian media, it is an important tool used by agents of disinformation. A hashtag trending gives an air of legibility and credibility for many people. Especially in the absence of any kind of evidence to back up a fabricated narrative (like in the case of #LeftistAttackJNU) a trending hashtag becomes a valuable artefact that can be manufactured through getting people and bots to use them,” Ranganathan said. But if Twitter trends are easily gamed and are often used to platform false narratives and hate speech, what purpose do they serve? And should Twitter just do away with them?

Tweeter Feed #United Hindu demanding the boycott of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her movie 'Chhapaak' was trending at number 1 on January 8

“Twitter should seriously consider the role that their feature plays in India, where there is a high degree of state capture of media, declining levels of freedom of press, and coordinated state-backed efforts of disinformation campaigns,” said Ranganathan. Part of the problem seems to be that trends bar is an intrinsic part of the Twitter experience; Twitter without trends is like Instagram without likes (which Instagram is trialling by the way). “The trending topic feature is a long established part of Twitter’s product, which measures the acceleration and take-up for conversations around a topic,” Twitter said in an email to HuffPost India. “The number of Tweets that are related to the trends is just one of the factors the algorithm looks at when ranking and determining trends.”

Twitter should seriously consider the role that hashtag feature plays in India, where there is a high degree of state capture of media, declining levels of freedom of press, and coordinated state-backed efforts of disinformation campaigns Nayantara Ranganathan, Independent Researcher

Twitter actively modifies their technology tools, the spokesperson said, “as spammers change their tactics.” Yet, anyone who has spent any amount of time on Twitter knows that the platform clearly isn’t doing enough.

Twitter feed Posts like these are spamming the Twitter traffic everyday.

A study published by US think tank Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab ( DFRL) team in Jan 2019, found that Twitter is vulnerable to traffic manipulation by small but coordinated user groups, and those who control automated accounts, or bots. “These have demonstrated an ability to materially distort Twitter traffic, forcing chosen phrases and hashtags into the “trending” lists, and generating very high volumes of traffic from a very small base of human users,” stated the report. Twitter’s willingness to grant developers access to its Application Programming Interface (API)means that many commercial and amateur programmers have been able to create apps which allow users to automate tweets, likes,and follows.

Socialerts.net Surprisingly, 23 percent of the traffic for #UnitedHindus was tweeted from USA and Canada. Also, keywords like Hindus, Bollywood and Nadeem (accused in the acid attack case of Laxmi Agarwal) too was used in mosts of the posts carrying this hashtag.