Hollywood Directors Colin Trevorrow, Ava DuVernay Pay Tribute To Irrfan Khan

Hollywood directors Colin Trevorrow and Ava Duvernay paid tribute to actor Irrfan Khan who died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 53.
Trevorrow who worked with Khan in Jurassic World recalled the last correspondence he had with the actor.
DuVernay wrote about watching the actor on screen and appreciating his work as a fan.
Actor Riz Ahmed wrote:
Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan called him the “best Indian actor”.
Outside of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan had a significant parallel career in Hollywood, with roles in films like Ang Lee’s Life of Pi, Mira Nair’s The Namesake, Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire and Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited.
Khan’s death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman who said the actor was surrounded by family at the time. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.