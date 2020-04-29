Hollywood Directors Colin Trevorrow, Ava DuVernay Pay Tribute To Irrfan Khan

Mark Blinch / Reuters Irrfan Khan at the screening of The Lunchbox at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2013.

Hollywood directors Colin Trevorrow and Ava Duvernay paid tribute to actor Irrfan Khan who died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 53.

Trevorrow who worked with Khan in Jurassic World recalled the last correspondence he had with the actor.